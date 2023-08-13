Open Menu

DPO Warns Against Jubilant Firing

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DPO warns against jubilant firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has warned people against firing in jubilation, wheelie-doing blocking roads and bike-racing on the Independence Day.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he said that civilised nations celebrate their festivals in a civilised manner.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who engage in any activities in violation of the laws. The DPO said parents should keep a close eye on their children. He said breaking the law on National Independence Day could lead to loss of child's freedom.

Related Topics

Firing Police Independence Lead Sialkot Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

19 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

19 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

19 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

19 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan