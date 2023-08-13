DPO warns against jubilant firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has warned people against firing in jubilation, wheelie-doing blocking roads and bike-racing on the Independence Day.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he said that civilised nations celebrate their festivals in a civilised manner.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who engage in any activities in violation of the laws. The DPO said parents should keep a close eye on their children. He said breaking the law on National Independence Day could lead to loss of child's freedom.