DPO warns of touts blackmailing people

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Tariq Iqbal on Wednesday said that in the wake of May 9 violent protests in the district, certain elements and touts became active and were reportedly blackmailing innocent people of the arrest.

In an official statement issued here, he said that such persons were reportedly contacting public in the guise of any government official and telling them that their Names were on the list of saboteurs of May 9.

These elements then demand money for removing the names from the list, he said, adding that such individuals were defaming the police force.

If someone receives any similar phone call, he should contact directly on Whatsapp Number 0341-4441175 and lodge a complaint, he advised.