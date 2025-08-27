DPO Warns SHOs Over Poor Performance In Monthly Crime Review Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, has said that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the police force’s foremost priority and warned that SHOs failing to control crime in their jurisdictions would not be allowed to retain their posts.
He expressed these views while addressing the monthly crime review meeting held at the DPO office, attended by SPs, DSPs, and SHOs from across the district.
The meeting reviewed in detail the district’s crime situation, police performance, and ongoing investigations.
The DPO directed the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers and other criminal elements, cautioning that any police personnel found linked with criminals would face strict departmental action, including dismissal from service.
During the meeting, the performance of each SHO was assessed individually, with underperforming officers receiving stern warnings. Special discussion was also held on security arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign and Rabi-ul-Awwal, with officers being reminded of their collective and individual responsibilities.
