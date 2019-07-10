UrduPoint.com
DPO Warns Underage Bikers For Strict Action

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:03 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Captain (Rtd) Wahid Mehmood on Tuesday warned underage and without helmet bikers of strict action for violating traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Captain (Rtd) Wahid Mehmood on Tuesday warned underage and without helmet bikers of strict action for violating traffic rules.

He expressed these views while addressing prize distribution ceremony of traffic wardens in Traffic Headquarters in Kohat district and distribution of free helmet among bikers.

The DPO said that real scale of better policing was the confidence of people and it was the responsibility of traffic employees to fulfill the desire of masses.

The DPO, regarding creating awareness on traffic laws, has directed bike-riders for use of helmet during rides and drivers to use safety belt during travelling.

He said that no stone would leave unturned for creating awareness regarding implementation of traffic rules, road safety and security and would provide maximum travel relief to masses.

Later, the DPO distributed prizes among traffic wardens on their good performance and also distributed free of cost helmets among bike-riders.

