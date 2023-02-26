DPO XI win football match by 4-3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A football match between District Police Officer (DPO) XI and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sargodha XI was played in Hockey stadium ground Sargodha here on Sunday aimed to judge the sports skills among the policemen.

Match was remained level by 0-0 goals till at the end. DPO eleven won the match in penalty shoot-outs by 4-3.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on the occasion that sports were also main source to judge the physical and mentally fitness of police personnel.