PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Charsadda Mohammad Arif on Sunday inspected Mandani and Tangi police stations and directed staff to maintain liaison with people in polite manner by making efforts to gain their confidence.

He also directed police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn't leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.

He said that police are responsible to protect the lives and properties of people and no leniency would be tolerated for those policemen found involved in negligence in duty.

The concerned police officers informed the DPO about the performance of their respective units and professional assignments of the personnel.

DPO expressed satisfaction with overall performance and directed them to take cogent steps for foolproof security of education institutions.