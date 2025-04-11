DPOs Listen To Public Complaints In Open Courts
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) On the special instructions of RPO Zeeshan Asghar, a series of open courts is being held to establish strong relations with the citizens.
In this regard, the district heads of police departments in all the four districts of the region organized open courts at mosques after the Friday prayers and listened to the public’s problems.
A large number of local people participated in the open courts. The district heads listened to the problems of the complainants and issued instructions on the spot for their immediate resolution.
A spokesperson to the RPO office said here Friday the aim of the open courts is to establish direct contact with the people and improve the public confidence in the police department.
He said that in the open courts, effective steps are taken to resolve the problems of the public and provide them justice at their doorsteps.
He said that more than 2,239 complainants have been provided relief in the open courts during the current year so far.
The protection of life and property of citizens and prompt provision of justice are top priorities of the department, he added.
