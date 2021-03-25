DPOs of region ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Thursday while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce SOPs issued by the provincial government and restrict the further spread of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Thursday while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce SOPs issued by the provincial government and restrict the further spread of COVID-19.

He further said that all DPOs of the Hazara division should instruct their SDPOs, SHOs and other officer to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs in their respective districts and confine people to use face masks as a must.

Arrange proper handwashing facilities at all police stations and offices for the police force on duty, don't allow any person without a face mask to enter the police station, any office or police post, adding the DIG said.

Mirwais Niaza while directing SDPOs, SHOs, in-charge police posts and traffic police that with the cooperation of the trader's and transport's bodies start an awareness campaign and also instruct them about the danger of the third wave of Coronavirus.

Trader's should follow the provincial government instructions and close their businesses on prescribed time, use a face mask and don't allow customers without a face mask or violating other SOPs, public transporters must follow the SOPs and allow 50 percent of people to travel while without face mask people would strictly be discouraged, the DIG stated.

He also directed the DPOs to serve notices to Shadi Hall owners to strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs and take legal action against the violators.

The DIG also appealed to the masses of the region to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of the Coronavirus outbreak and strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.