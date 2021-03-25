UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPOs Of Region Ensure Strict Enforcement Of COVID-19 SOPs: DIG Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:21 PM

DPOs of region ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Thursday while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce SOPs issued by the provincial government and restrict the further spread of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Thursday while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce SOPs issued by the provincial government and restrict the further spread of COVID-19.

He further said that all DPOs of the Hazara division should instruct their SDPOs, SHOs and other officer to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs in their respective districts and confine people to use face masks as a must.

Arrange proper handwashing facilities at all police stations and offices for the police force on duty, don't allow any person without a face mask to enter the police station, any office or police post, adding the DIG said.

Mirwais Niaza while directing SDPOs, SHOs, in-charge police posts and traffic police that with the cooperation of the trader's and transport's bodies start an awareness campaign and also instruct them about the danger of the third wave of Coronavirus.

Trader's should follow the provincial government instructions and close their businesses on prescribed time, use a face mask and don't allow customers without a face mask or violating other SOPs, public transporters must follow the SOPs and allow 50 percent of people to travel while without face mask people would strictly be discouraged, the DIG stated.

He also directed the DPOs to serve notices to Shadi Hall owners to strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs and take legal action against the violators.

The DIG also appealed to the masses of the region to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of the Coronavirus outbreak and strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Traffic Post All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Navalny Released from Quarantine at Pokrov Prison ..

17 seconds ago

UN Mideast Envoy: UNRWA Reached Its Limit, Will Fa ..

18 seconds ago

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderfu ..

20 seconds ago

Iran Attacks Cargo Ship That Belongs to Israeli Co ..

22 seconds ago

Gandapur condemns Naltar Valley tragedy

26 seconds ago

FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.