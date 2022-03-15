DPOs' powers transferred to DCs in tribal districts; police powers not being curtailed: PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that the government has recently issued a notification in which the powers of District Police Officer (DPO) in the merged districts were transferred to the Deputy Commissioners as Justice of Peace Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that the government has recently issued a notification in which the powers of District Police Officer (DPO) in the merged districts were transferred to the Deputy Commissioners as Justice of Peace Committee.

Responding to a point of order of an Independent Candidate in the assembly Mir Kalam, he said that under the notification a Peace Committee would be established in every merged district and DC would lead the committee as Justice.

He said that the government did not curtail the power of police rather it was an attempt to strengthen the Jirga system as per the tradition of the tribal society, adding that there was a complete Jirga system in the merged districts and if someone had any complaint with police he/she could contact the Jirga for redressal of the complaint.

Earlier, MPA Mir Kalam on his point of order said that three years had been passed since the merger of tribal areas but the merged districts were still lacking the basic facilities available in the settle areas.

He said the government was making different experiments in the merged district which was causing disappointment among the local people.

He recalled that the government promised to make the merged areas tax free, give three percent share in NFC award, release 100 billion annual grant, setting up of judiciary and many others but there was nothing on the ground to address the problems of tribal people.