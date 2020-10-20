DPOs should ensure all possible legal assistance to plaintiffs by telephoning them: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman telephoned the plaintiffs of various cases in all the districts of Hazara under the Citizen Feedback System and asked them for police investigation and cooperation in their case

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman telephoned the plaintiffs of various cases in all the districts of Hazara under the Citizen Feedback System and asked them for police investigation and cooperation in their case.

During the telephone calls, DIG Hazara told the plaintiffs that if you have any problem or concern regarding your case, you can told by phone.

In this regard, DIG Hazara said that the Citizen Feedback System is a good initiative through which the plaintiffs can send their complaints and suggestions regarding the cases to the higher authorities.

They will be able to reach easily and people's trust in government departments will be restored and their problems will be solved by providing them timely assistance, DIG said.

All DPOs across Hazara should strictly follow this and listen to the plaintiffs in their respective district cases by telephone under the feedback system and ensure all possible legal assistance, he added.