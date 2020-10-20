UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPOs Should Ensure All Possible Legal Assistance To Plaintiffs By Telephoning Them: DIG Hazara

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:02 PM

DPOs should ensure all possible legal assistance to plaintiffs by telephoning them: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman telephoned the plaintiffs of various cases in all the districts of Hazara under the Citizen Feedback System and asked them for police investigation and cooperation in their case

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman telephoned the plaintiffs of various cases in all the districts of Hazara under the Citizen Feedback System and asked them for police investigation and cooperation in their case.

During the telephone calls, DIG Hazara told the plaintiffs that if you have any problem or concern regarding your case, you can told by phone.

In this regard, DIG Hazara said that the Citizen Feedback System is a good initiative through which the plaintiffs can send their complaints and suggestions regarding the cases to the higher authorities.

They will be able to reach easily and people's trust in government departments will be restored and their problems will be solved by providing them timely assistance, DIG said.

All DPOs across Hazara should strictly follow this and listen to the plaintiffs in their respective district cases by telephone under the feedback system and ensure all possible legal assistance, he added.

Related Topics

Police All Government

Recent Stories

TikTok’s Official Statement: TikTok’s mission ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong Plans to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as I ..

4 minutes ago

Markets mixed as US stimulus hopes fade ahead of d ..

4 minutes ago

European stocks drop at open

4 minutes ago

Narendra Modi-led BJP govt's ideology is hate-driv ..

4 minutes ago

PM's Tiger Force to control inflation: Usman Dar

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.