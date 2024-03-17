DPO's Surprise Visit To Dara Adam Khel Station
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan of Kohat conducted a surprise visit to Dara Adam Khel police station on Sunday.
During the visit, the DPO interacted with the station staff, addressing their concerns and reviewing security arrangements.
He also inspected documentary records to ensure compliance with protocols.
While at Dara Adam Khel police station, the DPO emphasized the importance of prompt action in response to any suspicious activities to uphold public safety.
Additionally, he urged police personnel to maintain good manners when dealing with the public and to address citizens' concerns promptly.
APP/azq/378
