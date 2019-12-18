DPOs to ensure presence in meetings of DOPCs: IG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said the district police officers (DPOs) would ensure their presence in the meetings of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar who called on him with his delegation on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to the redressal of grievances of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed during the meeting.

It was decided that the Police department would resolve all complaints.

Similarly, the Punjab Police will give access to the Complaint Centre 8787 to Overseas Pakistanis Commission's Portal for timely resolution of complaints and facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation of the OPC led by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar was comprised of Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal and Director (Police Matters) Muhammad Shoaib Khurrram.