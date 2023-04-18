UrduPoint.com

DPPC Approves Installation Of 12 New Petrol Pumps In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 08:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) has approved installation of 12 new petrol pumps in different parts of Faisalabad.

This approval was granted in DPPC meeting after the pump owners fulfilled required conditions where pending cases regarding NOC of various petrol pumps were also disposed of.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar chaired the meeting while Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdullah, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair, officers of Highways, District Council, Sui Gas, Fesco, Civil Defence, PTCL, Traffic Police, Irrigation, Forests, and other related departments were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the DPPC to ensure issuance of 100 % pending NOCs up to May 1. In this regard, the departments should also complete required work and procedure within a week.

He said that the installation of new petrol pumps would not only facilitate people but also help in providing employment opportunities.

