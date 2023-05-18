DPPC approves installation of three new petrol pumps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) approved installation of three new petrol pumps in different areas of the district, on Thursday.

The approval was granted in the DPPC meeting after the pump owners fulfilled required conditions, while pending cases regarding NOC of various petrol pumps were also disposed of.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar chaired the meeting while officers of various departments including highways, district council, SNGPL, FESCO, and others were present.

He said that installation of new petrol pumps would help in providing employment opportunities.