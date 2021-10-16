UrduPoint.com

DPR Arranges Seerat Conference

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:08 PM

DPR arranges Seerat Conference

Director Public Relations (DPR) office organized Seerat un Nabi conference in connection with AshraRahmattul-Lil-Alameen on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Director Public Relations (DPR) office organized Seerat un Nabi conference in connection with AshraRahmattul-Lil-Alameen on Friday night.

A large number of journalists attended the Conference held at lawn of DPR.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information &Culture, Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan participated in the conference.

Deputy Directors Syed Majid Ali Naqvi, Asghar Khan, Furqan Abbas Haider, Iram Saleemi, Waseem Yousuf and superintendent Allah Wasaya were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Nadeem Qureshi said that following teachings and footprints of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was dire need of the hours.

Federal and Punjab govt decided to mark Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal and fervour, he said and added that it was great blessing to attend such sacred occasions.

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad stated that real success lies in abiding by golden pricipals narrated by the Last Messanger of Allah of leading life.

He was descending on earth as Rahmattul- Lil-Alameen for entire humanity, the commissioner said and added that he is role model for us all.

DC and Prof Asghar Saleemi also spoke.

Senior Journalist, Mazhar Javid, Imran Yousuf and Malik Zubair Bhapla recited naats.

Related Topics

Multan United Nations Punjab Asghar Khan Gold All Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveri ..

UAE announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

8 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass wedding

9 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

10 minutes ago
 UAD holds training workshop on reference, citation ..

UAD holds training workshop on reference, citation tools in research

10 minutes ago
 Neuville dominates Spanish Rally as Ogier loses gr ..

Neuville dominates Spanish Rally as Ogier loses ground

10 minutes ago
 Canadian City Authorities Find Hydrocarbons in Wat ..

Canadian City Authorities Find Hydrocarbons in Water at Local Filtration Facilit ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.