DPR arranges Seerat Conference

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Director Public Relations (DPR) office organized Seerat un Nabi conference in connection with AshraRahmattul-Lil-Alameen on Friday night.

A large number of journalists attended the Conference held at lawn of DPR.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information &Culture, Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan participated in the conference.

Deputy Directors Syed Majid Ali Naqvi, Asghar Khan, Furqan Abbas Haider, Iram Saleemi, Waseem Yousuf and superintendent Allah Wasaya were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Nadeem Qureshi said that following teachings and footprints of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was dire need of the hours.

Federal and Punjab govt decided to mark Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal and fervour, he said and added that it was great blessing to attend such sacred occasions.

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad stated that real success lies in abiding by golden pricipals narrated by the Last Messanger of Allah of leading life.

He was descending on earth as Rahmattul- Lil-Alameen for entire humanity, the commissioner said and added that he is role model for us all.

DC and Prof Asghar Saleemi also spoke.

Senior Journalist, Mazhar Javid, Imran Yousuf and Malik Zubair Bhapla recited naats.