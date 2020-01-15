(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General of Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Balochistan Shehzada Farahat Ahmedzai on Wednesday condoled the death of father of APP reporter Sheikh Abdul Razzaq.

The DPR DG, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist's President Shehzada Zulfiqar Ahmedzai and Quetta Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman also expressed condolence over the death of Sheikh Abdul Razzaq's father.