DPR Railways Deputation Period Extended
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The government of Pakistan has approved a two-year extension in the deputation period of Director Public Relations Railways, Babar Ali Raza.
Following this approval, the Ministry of Information has officially issued a notification on Friday stating that the officer of the information group will continue to serve in the Railways until January 16, 2027.
It is noteworthy that his initial three-year deputation period was set to expire in January this year. However, in recognition of his outstanding services to the Railways, the Ministry of Railways recommended an extension, which was subsequently approved by the government. The Ministry of Information has now issued the formal notification confirming the extension.
