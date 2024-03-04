Open Menu

DPRC Fixes Prices Of Essentials Through Mutual Consultations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 08:17 PM

DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations

District Price Review Committee (DPRC), Mardan fixed the prices of various essentials through mutual consultations with the trader community on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Price Review Committee (DPRC), Mardan fixed the prices of various essentials through mutual consultations with the trader community on Monday.

The meeting, held on the directives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Samiur Rahman.

Besides Assistant Commissioners, officers of the Food Department, president of Tanzim e Tajiran Ehsan Bacha, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahir Shah, vice president of press club Faqir Hussain Hoti, representatives of grocers and butchers and other concerned stakeholders attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting after consultations fixed the price of beef per kg at 750 rupees, while the price of mutton was fixed at 1300 rupees per kg. Similarly, it was decided to change the prices of grocery items keeping in view the market situation.

The District Food Controller briefed the meeting about the computerized pricing App introduced by the Food Department, which has made it very easy to fix the market price of food items for any region.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner asked the traders to respect the holy month of Ramadan and provide maximum relief to the consumers in view of the recent inflation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rahman warned the traders to display the price list at prominent places and strictly follow them. He said that as a Muslim, everyone should fully help and cooperate with the poor citizens during Ramadan and the business community has more responsibilities in this regard.

He directed the Administrative officers to check the price committee rates in the markets regularly and take immediate action against the violators.

On this occasion, the leaders of the business community also assured the administration of full cooperation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Poor Mardan Price Chamber Market Commerce Muslim Government Industry Ramadan

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

13 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

13 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

13 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

13 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

13 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

11 minutes ago
43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

11 minutes ago
 RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

11 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

11 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan