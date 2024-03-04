DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations

District Price Review Committee (DPRC), Mardan fixed the prices of various essentials through mutual consultations with the trader community on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) District Price Review Committee (DPRC), Mardan fixed the prices of various essentials through mutual consultations with the trader community on Monday.

The meeting, held on the directives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Samiur Rahman.

Besides Assistant Commissioners, officers of the Food Department, president of Tanzim e Tajiran Ehsan Bacha, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahir Shah, vice president of press club Faqir Hussain Hoti, representatives of grocers and butchers and other concerned stakeholders attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting after consultations fixed the price of beef per kg at 750 rupees, while the price of mutton was fixed at 1300 rupees per kg. Similarly, it was decided to change the prices of grocery items keeping in view the market situation.

The District Food Controller briefed the meeting about the computerized pricing App introduced by the Food Department, which has made it very easy to fix the market price of food items for any region.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner asked the traders to respect the holy month of Ramadan and provide maximum relief to the consumers in view of the recent inflation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rahman warned the traders to display the price list at prominent places and strictly follow them. He said that as a Muslim, everyone should fully help and cooperate with the poor citizens during Ramadan and the business community has more responsibilities in this regard.

He directed the Administrative officers to check the price committee rates in the markets regularly and take immediate action against the violators.

On this occasion, the leaders of the business community also assured the administration of full cooperation.