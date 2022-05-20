UrduPoint.com

DPRK Reports 2.24 Million Fever Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DPRK reports 2.24 million fever cases

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Fever cases in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has amounted to 2,241,610 since late April, with more than 1,486,730 recoveries and 65 deaths, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

Citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the report said 263,370 more fever cases were registered from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, with more than 248,720 recoveries and two deaths nationwide.

Since the nationwide anti-epidemic campaign launched, nearly 8,000 service teams with some 30,000 members have been set up to provide the inhabitants with daily necessities in the country, it said.

Meanwhile, a nationwide system has also been established to accurately estimate the outbreak of fever cases and take timely measures in cities and counties, the report noted.

The national hospitals in Pyongyang are mobilized to provide constant and prompt medical service to citizens of Pyongyang and technical help to local hospitals through a telemedicine system so as to smartly cope with the patients with fever or abnormal symptoms in areas outside the capital city.

The central emergency epidemic prevention sector is taking steps to increase the production of masks and protective garments on a nationwide scale and sum up the total number of epidemic prevention materials and utilize them in the regions of crisis in a unified way.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected.

Related Topics

Pyongyang April May From

Recent Stories

Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis ..

Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurshi ..

2 minutes ago
 5-Days training on “In-service Competency Enhanc ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

21 minutes ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

1 hour ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

1 hour ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.