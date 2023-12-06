Open Menu

DPS BoG Approves New Proposals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The board of Governors (BoG) conducted a meeting of Divisional Public school (DPS) and College Sargodha in the main campus,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,this meeting was headed by the Chairman/Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal.

Additional Commissioner (AC) Yasir Bhatti, Director Development (DD) Bilal Hasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shoaib Nissoana, SE Building Ghulam Abbas Wirk, Deputy Director (DD) Technical Rana Shahid Imran, Noor Sultan Lali, Liaqat Waraich and Mian Naeem besides other members participated in the meeting.

According to a handout issued, a number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to provide the best teaching environment to the students.

the BoG approved the designation of the Club road junior campus as the city campus whereas the complex at Lahore road as the main campus henceforth.

Similarly, apart from the increase in the salaries of the teaching staff, the change in the fee structure of the both campuses was also approved.

The BOG also approved the expansion of the speech therapy program for children with autism in the city campus.

The BOG also approved the establishment of basketball court, horse riding, karate club, reading club, social welfare society, sports club, science club and arts and crafts club in the main campus.

It was also approved to conduct English language and short duration computer courses for the students in the main campus during the summer vacations.

The meeting was told that the construction and maintenance of classrooms, science and computer labs of the main campus were going on with the funds of Rs. 20 million.

He said that it had been decided to organize a two-day art fair on December 17 and 18 to promote co-curricular activities among the students.

