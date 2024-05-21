DPS branch to be set up in FDA City: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday said that branch of Divisional Public school (DPS) would be established in FDA City Sargodha Road to facilitate the children of this area with quality education.

While chairing a meeting here, she said that Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has been assigned the task for designating proper place in the FDA City besides ensuring physical work on this project for early construction of DPS building.

She said that the government has set its priorities to provide quality education and in this connection, public schools would be set up at every nook and corner of the division.

She said that Divisional Public School would help in providing quality education against reasonable fee to the children.

She said that a modern sports complex would also setup in FDA City to provide international standard sports facilities.

She said that she would positively monitor the progress of both projects besides visiting their sites for their early completion.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Director Development Imran Asmat, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub and others were also present in the meeting.