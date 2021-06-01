DPS campus to be set up in Chak Jhumrah

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A campus of Divisional Public school (DPS), sprawling over 100 kanals would be established in Tehsil Chak Jhumra.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan during a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Olakh, Additional Commissioner Ayub Khan, Principal DPS Main Campus Muhammad Shahid and other officers also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that estimated cost of the project was Rs 230 million which would be arranged with the collaboration of DPS administration and donors.

He said the provision of modern education was the top priority of the government,for which, campuses of DPS were being set up in different tehsils of the division. He said that work on transfer of stateland and other related matters would be completed very soon. The commissioner said the district administration would provide all administrative and technical support to start early construction work on the project.