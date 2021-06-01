UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPS Campus To Be Set Up In Chak Jhumrah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

DPS campus to be set up in Chak Jhumrah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A campus of Divisional Public school (DPS), sprawling over 100 kanals would be established in Tehsil Chak Jhumra.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan during a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Olakh, Additional Commissioner Ayub Khan, Principal DPS Main Campus Muhammad Shahid and other officers also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that estimated cost of the project was Rs 230 million which would be arranged with the collaboration of DPS administration and donors.

He said the provision of modern education was the top priority of the government,for which, campuses of DPS were being set up in different tehsils of the division. He said that work on transfer of stateland and other related matters would be completed very soon. The commissioner said the district administration would provide all administrative and technical support to start early construction work on the project.

Related Topics

Education All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

53 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

58 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.