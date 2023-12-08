Open Menu

DPS Organizes Closing Ceremony Of Sports Week 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 10:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Divisional Public school (DPS) and College Rawalpindi here on Friday organized closing ceremony of the Sport Week 2023.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta was chief guest at the ceremony while Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zammurd Khan also specially participated in the event.

The students and staff of DPS participated in this colorful event while a special contingent of students and girls presented guard of honour to the chief guest. The students also showed their performance in various fields of sports.

Commissioner Rawalpindi distributed trophies and prizes among all the winning teams.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi while addressing the participants said,”It is our responsibility to provide sports entertainment to the students along with education.”

A healthy body is the guarantor of a healthy mind for which it is important to involve students in such extracurricular activities, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi congratulated all the winning teams and also appreciated the performance of the principal DPS and the teachers.

DPS Rawalpindi's popularity among the people has never been the same in the last 30 years, Zumarad Khan said, adding that credit for this recognition goes to Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

