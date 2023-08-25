Open Menu

DPS Schools To Give 25 Marks For Sports Activities: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 05:58 PM

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Divisional Public School & College administration has fixed 25 marks for sports in annual examinations to attract the youth towards sports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Divisional Public school & College administration has fixed 25 marks for sports in annual examinations to attract the youth towards sports.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, she said that development and promotion of games across the division was the first priority of the government. She said that the youth were being provided with sports opportunities near to their homes.

She said that sports competitions were a symbol of healthy society, adding that all available resources were being utilised for renovation of sports grounds.

She said that infrastructure in the hockey ground is being improved while a proposal for setting up a food court on a piece of land adjacent to the stadium is also in the pipeline. Director General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Commissioner Musawar Khan Niazai and others were sitting in the meeting.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab All Government Court

Recent Stories

Youth dies in gun accident

Youth dies in gun accident

3 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

3 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

3 minutes ago
 20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

40 seconds ago
 Reception held in honor of two KP players selected ..

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

3 minutes ago
 ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

3 minutes ago
8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

5 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

5 minutes ago
 4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accide ..

4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

5 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

28 minutes ago
 IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan