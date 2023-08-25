DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Divisional Public School & College administration has fixed 25 marks for sports in annual examinations to attract the youth towards sports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Divisional Public school & College administration has fixed 25 marks for sports in annual examinations to attract the youth towards sports.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, she said that development and promotion of games across the division was the first priority of the government. She said that the youth were being provided with sports opportunities near to their homes.

She said that sports competitions were a symbol of healthy society, adding that all available resources were being utilised for renovation of sports grounds.

She said that infrastructure in the hockey ground is being improved while a proposal for setting up a food court on a piece of land adjacent to the stadium is also in the pipeline. Director General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Commissioner Musawar Khan Niazai and others were sitting in the meeting.