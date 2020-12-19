DPS students grab 2nd, 3rd position in Intl. Kangaroo Science Contest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Two female students of Divisional Public School and College Rawalpindi have bagged second and third position in the International Kangaroo Science Contest across the country.

Principal DPS Rawalpindi Prof. Muhammad Yasin Mirza said that the position holder students and the management of the school have paid rich tributes to the Chairman the board of Governors of the institution, Commissioner Rawalpindi as this achievement was due to his personal interest in the educational activities of the institution.

He said that DPS Rawalpindi would be made one of the top schools in the country as per the vision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood.

He said the students of Divisional Public School and College have also secured fifth, eighth, tenth and twelfth positions in other categories of International Kangaroo Science Contest which was a proof that the educational standard of the institution was improving significantly.