DPS to be transformed into IT hub: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Public School (DPS) will be transformed into a hub of Information Technology (IT) by making it part of the proposed "Model City of IT" as envisioned by Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the board of Governors (BOG) meeting of the DPS, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed appreciated the practical and futuristic approach of Dr. Khurram Tariq and said that IT is the only available option to revive the national economy with minimum input and within shortest possible time by exploiting the huge untapped potential of the educated youth.

She asked Dr. Khurram Tariq to initiate his proposed project from DPS which is his own school from where he had got basic education. She said that in a later phase IT education could also be started in other public sector schools in collaboration with the city district government. She also assured to extend maximum support to make this project of national importance a total success. She paid her gratitude to Dr. Khurram Tariq for the up-gradation of auditorium, library, museum, physics, chemistry and bio labs of the DPS and assured that his contributions would be practically acknowledged by fixing his name plates on these upgraded structures.

Dr. Khurram Tariq appreciated the vision of the Divisional Commissioner for the establishment of the Autism Centre in the school and assured to extend necessary financial and moral support to make it beneficial�for the students suffering from genetic disorders.

Regarding IT, Dr. Khurram Tariq said that he intends to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad by making it a centre of excellence in IT. He said that under the project of "IT City" the students of Matric and FSC would be equipped with IT skills so that they could work from their home as freelancers and earn five Dollar per hour. He said that training would be imparted to the highly educated students in the emerging fields of Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. He said that services of foreign experts would be hired but subsidized fees would be charged from the students. He was optimistic that this skilled manpower would be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the IT experts of other countries and earn up to $90 per hour. About early birds, he said that these facilities would also be provided to the students of DPS while special courses could also be initiated for the students currently studying in 7th�and 8th�grades. "These youngsters would become IT experts with the completion of their matriculation", he said and added that this project would not only create millions of lucrative job opportunities but also help Pakistan earn precious foreign exchange by exporting IT services.

BOG also disposed of the routine agenda items in addition to endorsing the minutes of the last meeting. It was also participated by Dr. Muhammad Shahid Principal DPS, Hockey Olympian Rana Mujahid and other members of the BOG.