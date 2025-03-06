DPS&C Annual Fee Increased By 8pc
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The Board of Governors (BoGs) approved eight per cent increase in annual fees of all Divisional Public Schools and Colleges (DPS&C), across the division, on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The board of Governors (BoGs) approved eight per cent increase in annual fees of all Divisional Public Schools and Colleges (DPS&C), across the division, on Thursday.
The approval was given in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Maryam Khan. MPA Uzma Raja, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and other members participated in the meeting.
The commissioner said that steps had been initiated to make the Divisional Public Schools and Colleges, the best educational institutions of the division.
The meeting was informed about the strategy of the divisional administration to implement a uniform curriculum; however, it will be implemented after the final decision by the committee.
The commissioner also sought a plan for rationalization of Divisional Public Schools of the division. She said the English language skills of DPS students would be improved and no compromise would be made on the selection of teachers as well as quality of education.
She ordered for taking measures to increase enrollment in the DPS and said that teachers would be imparted training on most modern lines in addition to evaluating their last five-year performance.
