DPSC Branch To Be Set Up In FDA City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM
A state-of-the-art branch of Divisional Public School & College (DPSC) will be established in the FDA City Sargodha Road to facilitate children of the area
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A state-of-the-art branch of Divisional Public School & College (DPSC) will be
established in the FDA City Sargodha Road to facilitate children of the area,
said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)
Muhammad Asif Chaudhary.
In a statement here on Saturday, he said that Rs 203.2 million had been allocated for construction
of the school building and a well-located site was already designated for this purpose in the city.
Paper work for construction of building had also started and this project would be completed on a
war-footing to facilitate people, he added.
