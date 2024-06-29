DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A state-of-the-art branch of Divisional Public School & College (DPSC) will be

established in the FDA City Sargodha Road to facilitate children of the area,

said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Muhammad Asif Chaudhary.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that Rs 203.2 million had been allocated for construction

of the school building and a well-located site was already designated for this purpose in the city.

Paper work for construction of building had also started and this project would be completed on a

war-footing to facilitate people, he added.