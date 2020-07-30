DQC board hear cases against quakes, medical stores

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) met here Thursday with deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair and heard 30 cases against quakes and medical stores

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) met here Thursday with deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair and heard 30 cases against quakes and medical stores.

Sherazi ordered to send three cases to drug court Multan, issued warning to ten (10) more while fifteen other respondents were told to appear before the board on next date of hearing, says an official release issued here.

DC commended the drug inspectors and other health officials on showing good performance.

He said that administration was tightening noose around those running medical stores without permission, and dealing in expired and banned drugs. He warned that no illegal act would go unpunished.

ADCR Ikram Malik, assistant commissioner Shabbir Dogar, CEO health Dr. Maria and drug inspectors attended the meeting.