UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DQC Board Hear Cases Against Quakes, Medical Stores

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:38 PM

DQC board hear cases against quakes, medical stores

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) met here Thursday with deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair and heard 30 cases against quakes and medical stores

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) met here Thursday with deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair and heard 30 cases against quakes and medical stores.

Sherazi ordered to send three cases to drug court Multan, issued warning to ten (10) more while fifteen other respondents were told to appear before the board on next date of hearing, says an official release issued here.

DC commended the drug inspectors and other health officials on showing good performance.

He said that administration was tightening noose around those running medical stores without permission, and dealing in expired and banned drugs. He warned that no illegal act would go unpunished.

ADCR Ikram Malik, assistant commissioner Shabbir Dogar, CEO health Dr. Maria and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Drugs Court

Recent Stories

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

30 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

31 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

38 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

47 minutes ago

Excise deptt offers 15 pc relaxation for submissio ..

40 seconds ago

Sarwar expresses grief over death of Golra shrine' ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.