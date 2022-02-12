DQCB approves legal action against 15 medical stores over drug act violations

The Drug Quality Control Board (DQCB) has given approval for legal action against 15 more medical stores over violation of drug act

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Drug Quality Control board (DQCB) has given approval for legal action against 15 more medical stores over violation of drug act.

The DQCB meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan held here on Saturday to review the quality of medicines in the district.

The district administration has started crackdown against expired and counterfeit medicines and also issued orders for checking of medical companies and pharmacies.

DC also directed to seal the warehouse and stores where from prohibited drugs recovered.

He said that the mafia involved in the smuggling of fake drugs didn't deserve any relaxation and directed Drug inspectors to start effective checking of storage and warranty of medicines.

He said that only license holders would be eligible for running medical stores and warned strict action over violation.

He said that the pharmaceutical companies and dealers will also be bound by Drug Act and will be brought under the purview of law.

Earlier, various cases of serious violations were sent to court for further action.