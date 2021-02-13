UrduPoint.com
DQCB De-seals 15 Medical Stores

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) has de-sealed 15 medical stores and warned their owners that strict action would be taken against them if they again violated the drug rules and regulations.

This was decided during DQCB meeting held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The Deputy Commissioner said that running medical store and selling prohibited and expired medicines is sheer violations of drug laws. Therefore, strict action would be taken against all those elements who were found involved in this malpractice.

The meeting reviewed 27 cases of medical stores and decided to de-seal 15 medical stores after submission of undertaking by their owners that they would not violate drug rules again.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvez, Secretary Quality Control Dr. Sehrish Murtaza, DHO Dr. Adnan, members of the committee and drug inspectors were also present in the meeting.

