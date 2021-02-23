UrduPoint.com
DQCB Forwards 11 Cases To Drug Court

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

DQCB forwards 11 cases to drug court

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) on Tuesday forwarded 11 cases related to pharmacies lincences and sale of unwarranted medicines to drug court.

The DQCB met under the chairmanship of DC, Ahmar Naik at his office wherein 28 cases were tabled and of them 11 were forwarded to drug court for further action.

10 cases were differed for next hearing while owners were issued warning on seven minor cases.

Secretary DQCB, Dr Muzammil , Drug Controller Rajanour Amir Shahid,Deputy Drug Controller, Dr Khaliq Uz Zaman, Inspector M. Bilal Ashraf and others attended the meeting.

