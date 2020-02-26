UrduPoint.com
DQCB Forwards 12 Cases Against Quacks To Drug Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 12 cases to the drug court against quacks and medical stores running without licenses and violations of the Drug Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 12 cases to the drug court against quacks and medical stores running without licenses and violations of the Drug Act.

The board in its meeting, held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazale Rabbi Cheema in the chair here Wednesday, issued warnings to a medical store owner and hearing of 13 cases adjourned till the next meeting for verification of documents.

