DQCB Forwards 26 Cases To Drug Courts

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:16 PM

DQCB forwards 26 cases to drug courts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) sent 26 cases of expired medicines and illegal medical practitioners to the drug courts.

An official of district administration talking to APP here on Thursday said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) chaired a meeting of quality board which was attended by the drug inspectors and other officials concerned.

The board meeting suggested to forward 26 cases from the district to the drug courts for further decisions and urged the officials to take strict action against quacks.

The ADCG directed the meeting to expedite monitoring of all quacks and also take action against them.

Those who involved in the sale of sub-standard medicines include: Muhammad Adnan of Adnan Medical Store, Muzafarullah from Sial Sharif, Abdul Qayum of Saif Medical store Shah Nikdar, Muhammad Sajid owner of Ali medical store Shaheen abad, Qadeer Ahmed of Sadiq Chinyoti Dawakhana. Rizwan Sohail from Professional Hair Cut Qanchi Morh Sargodha, Arslan Anwar of Nazeer Pharmacy 46 Adda, Sarfaraz Ali from Adda Riaz Bhalwal, Ghulam Abbas from Farid Ganj Shakar store Adda Riaz Bhalwal.

