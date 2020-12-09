UrduPoint.com
DQCB Forwards 27 Cases To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

DQCB forwards 27 cases to drug court

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) on Wednesday sent 27 cases related to pharmacies licences and sale of unwarranted medicines to drug court.

The DQCB met under the chairmanship of DC, Aamir Khattak at his office wherein 33 cases were tabled and of them 27 were forwarded to drug court for future action.

Addressing the drug inspectors, he said that they should improve their performance by visiting field.

He asked them not to sit in offices and launch the crackdown against those dealing in spurious drugs.

Are fake drug dealers and expired medicine sellers not afraid of law? Khattak questioned.

He noted that no one would be allowed to risk people lives by selling the spurious drugs.

Secretary DQCB, Irum Kokub, Drug Inspectors Ahmed Masood, Abdul Latif and others attended the meeting.

