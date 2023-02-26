UrduPoint.com

DQCB Meeting Forwarded 18 Cases To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

DQCB meeting forwarded 18 cases to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The district quality control board (DQCB) forwarded 18 cases against medical stores/ clinics to the drug court, here on Sunday.

The board discussed 32 cases, of which one medical store was de-sealed, issued warning to nine others and adjourned four cases till next meeting.

The meeting of the board was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan.

