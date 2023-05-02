DQCB meeting held

KASUR, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Quality Control board (DQCB) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry here at DC room on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,a total of 30 cases against illegal medical stores and clinics were examined in the meeting.

Among them,seven cases were referred to Drug court, warnings were issued to 17 others, whereas the decision of five others cases would be decided in next meeting.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Laiq Chaudhry,Secretary QCB Maryam Shareef, Drug controller Kasur,Sana ullah Saif and other concerned officials were present.