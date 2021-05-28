DQCB referred seven cases to drug court

A meeting of the District Quality Control Board (DQCB) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kasur & Chairperson District Quality Control Board Asia Gull, here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board (DQCB) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kasur & Chairperson District Quality Control Board Asia Gull, here on Friday.

On the occasion, the DC heard the 13 cases of illegally run medical stores and clinics in the district.

After a detailed review of all the situation, the case of seven medical stores were sent to the Drug Court for further action.

Moreover, four medical stores were warned, whereas it was decided to review the case of one medical store during the upcoming meeting while another store was ordered to be de-sealed in view of the completion of required criteria.

The DC directed that fake doctors, unlicensed medical stores and those who manufacture and sell medicines illegally don't deserve any leniency adding that the concerned officers should take action against the violators.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabir Hussain Cheema, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Javed, Secretary District Quality Control Board Syed Taseer Abbas, Drug Inspector Chunian Laiq-ur-Rehman Khan, Drug Inspector Pattoki Saleem Noor, Drug Inspector Kot Radha Kishan Sana Mahmood, Pharmacist Muhammad Anus and others attended the meeting.