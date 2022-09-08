UrduPoint.com

DQCB Refers 14 Cases Against Medical Stores To Drug Court

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) on Thursday decided to refer 14 cases against medical stores to a drug court.

The decision was taken by the board in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh in the chair.

The DC said that 50 cases of medical stores were examined while the board referred cases of 14 medical stores to Drug Court for further action. He said that warning was issued to owners of 16 medical stores whereas cases of 20 medical stores were adjourned till next meeting as their owners failed to ensure their presence before the board today.

The deputy commissioner said no medical store in the district should be run without a licence and owners of medical stores be bound to follow drug rules and regulations.

