UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DQCB Refers 20 Cases Against Medical Stores To Drug Court

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

DQCB refers 20 cases against medical stores to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer 20 cases against medical stores to a drug court.

The decision was taken by the board in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here.

Among others, the meeting was also attended  by ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members M.

Sadique Ghulam Sabir and Drug Inspectors.

The board also decided to lodge a case against a medical store involved in sale of medicines without having record while warnings were issued to owners of 14 another medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 5 medical stores for further inquiry.

The deputy commissioner said that no medical store in the district should be run without a licence and owners of medical stores be bound to follow drug rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

2 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

3 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

3 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.