DQCB refers 20 cases against medical stores to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer 20 cases against medical stores to a drug court.

The decision was taken by the board in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members M.

Sadique Ghulam Sabir and Drug Inspectors.

The board also decided to lodge a case against a medical store involved in sale of medicines without having record while warnings were issued to owners of 14 another medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 5 medical stores for further inquiry.

The deputy commissioner said that no medical store in the district should be run without a licence and owners of medical stores be bound to follow drug rules and regulations.