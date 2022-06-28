UrduPoint.com

DQCB Refers 20 Cases Against Medical Stores To Drug Court

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) on Tuesday decided to refer 20 cases against medical stores to a drug court.

The decision was taken by the board in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf in the chair. The meeting was also attended  by ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members and Drug Inspectors.

The board also decided to lodge cases against  two medical store owners involved in sale of medicines without having record while warnings were issued to owners of four medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 14 medical stores for further inquiry.

The deputy commissioner said no medical store in the district should be runwithout a licence and owners of medical stores be bound to follow drug rulesand regulations.

