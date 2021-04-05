DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) referred cases of 22 medical stores to drug court for further proceedings and action over violation of drug rules and laws.

During a meeting of District Quality Control Board (DQCB) on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali reviewed medical store inspection reports of drug Inspectors. He examined total 35 cases against medical stores found involved in different violations of Drug Act and heard their pleas.

After hearing, the DC decided to refer cases against 22 medical stores to the Drug Court for further processing and action according to law.

He also issued warning to owners of 6 medical stores while 7 cases were adjourned to next meeting due to non appearance of medical stores owners.

The DC directed the drug inspectors for accelerating the campaign against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks who were playing with the health of patients.

He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately which were found involved in sale of spurious medicines.

The Deputy Commissioner gave clear and loud message to the functionaries of Health departments that any kind of corruption would not be tolerated. He strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against drug mafia should be made result-oriented.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members Dr. Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors Haroon Arshad, Zeeshan Kazmi, M. Ammar, Imran Younus, Mudassar, Sonia Nazir and representative of police.