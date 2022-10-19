UrduPoint.com

DQCB Refers 25 Cases To Drug Court

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 09:09 PM

DQCB refers 25 cases to drug court

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred 25 cases of medical stores and clinics to drug court for further proceeding

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred 25 cases of medical stores and clinics to drug court for further proceeding.

The DQCB during its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan here on Wednesday reviewed 47 cases of medical stores and clinics and issued warning to owners of 14 stores and clinics.

The board also decided to refer 25 cases to drug court for further proceeding and action whereas decision of 8 cases was deferred up to next meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Headquarters directed the drug inspectors to perform their duties honestly and vigilantly and take strict action against the quacks and unauthorized practitioners who are playing havoc with the lives of the human being.

He said that sale of drugs without license is an offence. Therefore, such store should be sealed immediately.

He also directed to take strict action against the sale of expired and spurious medicines in the district.

