DQCB Refers 30 Cases To Drug Court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Quality Control board (DQCB) referred cases of 30 medical stores to drug court for further proceedings and action over violation of drug rules and laws.

During a meeting of DQCB here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali reviewed medical store inspection reports of drug Inspectors. He examined total 40 cases against medical stores involved in different violations of Drug Act and heard their pleas. After hearing, the DC decided to refer cases against 30 medical stores to the drug court for further processing and action according to law.

He also issued warning to owners of 6 medical stores while 4 cases were adjourned to next meeting due to non appearance of medical stores owners.

The DC directed the drug inspectors for accelerating the campaign against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action should be taken against quacks. He directed to seal the medical stores immediately which were found involved in sale of spurious medicines.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, members and drug inspectors.

