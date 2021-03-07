UrduPoint.com
DQCB Refers 8 Cases Of Medical Stores To Drug Court

Sun 07th March 2021

DQCB refers 8 cases of medical stores to Drug Court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to refer the cases against eight medical stores to the Drug Court.

DQCB during its meeting also decided to get criminal cases registered against owners of three medical stores over sheer violation of Drug Act, said a spokesman of the board.

He further said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting and stressed the need to take stern action against the quacks who were playing with health and life of the patients.

He also urged to immediately seal medical stores involved in sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines.

