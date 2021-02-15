UrduPoint.com
DQCB To Refer 24 Cases Against Medical Stores To Drug Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) on Monday decided to refer 24 cases against medical stores/clinics to a drug court.

The decision was taken in a board meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid in the chair. The meeting was attended by Secretary board Dr Sehrish Murtaza, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other board members. The board also decided to seal a medical store and lodge a case against another store over violation of Drug Act while warnings were issued to owners of eight other medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 6 medical stores for further inquiry.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) said that no one would be allowed to play with the human lives on the name of treatment. He said that a vigorous campaign was underwayfor elimination of quackery in the district. He directed the officers concerned to register cases againstmedical stores running without drug license.

