(@Abdulla99267510)

Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has confirmed the death of Asmat Siddiqui, the mother of Dr Aaafia and Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) Asmat Siddiqui, the mother of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, passes away in Karachi on Saturday.

Dr. Aafia Siddique has been languishing in the US jail for last several years.

The latest reports said that Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor confirmed the death of the mother of Dr Aaafia and Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui.

Shakopr said that the timing of the funeral would be announced by the family later.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week had directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving a jail term in US, in acquiring the United States (US) visa.

Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years imprisonment by a US court for allegedly shooting at US Army and FBI officers during her custody in Afghanistan.

The court also ordered the foreign office to ensure that Dr Aafia’s family doesn’t face any hardship while travelling to the United States.

“The foreign office must ensure the safety of Dr Aafia’s family during their visit to United States,” the verdict read.

Fouzia Siddiqui, the inmate’s sister, filed the petition in the high court, demanding that the government take measures to ensure a meeting between Dr Aafia and her family in the US prison.