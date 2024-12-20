Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours since plea for clemency until now

(@Abdulla99267510)

Representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells IHC that no response yet from the US on letter of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought details of the prime minister and foreign minister’s global tours and trips since the time a plea for clemency for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was filed in the United States of America (USA) until now.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan passed the order while hearing a case related to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui regarding her release and return to Pakistan.

Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, filed the petition regarding release and return of her sister from the US to Pakistan.

Imran Shafiq, the petitioner’s lawyer, and former Senator Mushtaq appeared before the court. An additional attorney general and the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also appeared before the court. Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui also appeared before it via video link.

The declaration of Dr. Aafia's US lawyer, Mr. Clive Smith, was also presented in court. The court appreciated the declaration submitted by Dr. Aafia's US lawyer, Mr. Clive Smith.

The Islamabad High Court directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a detailed report on the declaration of Dr. Aafia’s US lawyer and instructed them to handle the matter at the diplomatic level.

The court remarked that the US is a sovereign country, and it can reject Dr.

Fauzia’s visa. The US can also reject the Prime Minister's visa but such matters must be dealt with at the diplomatic level.

Dr. Fauzia stated that when the Chief Executive of one country writes a letter to the executive of another country, a response is mandatory.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no response had been received to the letter written by Pakistan’s Prime Minister to US President Joe Biden, and that the Pakistani mission in the US had completed arrangements for a delegation to meet Dr. Aafia.

The court inquired from the Additional Attorney General why the delegation arrived late according to the documents, and asked, "Where was your ambassador?"

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked that such matters are always handled by the ambassador. The country’s executive wrote a letter, and there was no response—what should we understand from this? The Pakistani ambassador in the US should have arranged a meeting between the delegation and the Biden administration.

The court sought the details of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister's visits to the US, while the Additional Attorney General requested the court to withdraw the orders regarding the trips.

The court adjourned the case hearing until January 13.