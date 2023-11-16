Dr. Aamer Abdullah visit SWA to monitor developmental work

Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Aamer Abdullah on Thursday undertook an extensive one-day visit to tribal district South Waziristan Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Aamer Abdullah on Thursday undertook an extensive one-day visit to tribal district South Waziristan Lower.

The minister actively participated in a significant grand Jirga, engaging with tribal elders, elected representatives and youth at the district headquarters in Wana. Key officials including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan, District Police Officer Farmanullah Wardag, and heads of various line departments joined the jirga to discuss pertinent issues.

During the visit, officials of the district administration and police department provided a comprehensive briefing to the provincial minister on the status and progress of development projects in South Waziristan Lower.

The discussions also covered government measures, administrative efforts to address public problems, and the prevailing law and order situation in the district. In direct interactions with local dignitaries and youth, Dr. Aamer Abdullah sought insights into the public issues faced by the inhabitants at the grassroots level. The caretaker minister received a warm welcome upon reaching the district headquarters.

Addressing the grand Jirga, Dr. Aamer Abdullah expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the tribal people. He emphasized that the development and prosperity of Waziristan are top priorities for the provincial government. The minister pledged to personally assess the problems of the merged districts and work towards their resolution on a priority basis.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah highlighted the dedicated use of resources to enhance the health and education sectors in the region, vowing intolerance for any negligence in this regard. He announced plans to eliminate non-functional schools and health facilities through a survey.

The provincial minister underscored the importance of improving the agriculture sector in Lower South Waziristan, mentioning a survey of small dams and the upcoming preparation of a feasibility report. He assured the Jirga of establishing vocational centres at every tehsil level in the district and emphasized the need for community support to combat drug-related issues.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah concluded by committing to form a special commission soon to determine the borders of Upper and Lower South Waziristan, addressing a crucial concern in the region.

