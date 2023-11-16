Open Menu

Dr. Aamer Abdullah Visit SWA To Monitor Developmental Work

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Dr. Aamer Abdullah visit SWA to monitor developmental work

Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Aamer Abdullah on Thursday undertook an extensive one-day visit to tribal district South Waziristan Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Aamer Abdullah on Thursday undertook an extensive one-day visit to tribal district South Waziristan Lower.

The minister actively participated in a significant grand Jirga, engaging with tribal elders, elected representatives and youth at the district headquarters in Wana. Key officials including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan, District Police Officer Farmanullah Wardag, and heads of various line departments joined the jirga to discuss pertinent issues.

During the visit, officials of the district administration and police department provided a comprehensive briefing to the provincial minister on the status and progress of development projects in South Waziristan Lower.

The discussions also covered government measures, administrative efforts to address public problems, and the prevailing law and order situation in the district. In direct interactions with local dignitaries and youth, Dr. Aamer Abdullah sought insights into the public issues faced by the inhabitants at the grassroots level. The caretaker minister received a warm welcome upon reaching the district headquarters.

Addressing the grand Jirga, Dr. Aamer Abdullah expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the tribal people. He emphasized that the development and prosperity of Waziristan are top priorities for the provincial government. The minister pledged to personally assess the problems of the merged districts and work towards their resolution on a priority basis.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah highlighted the dedicated use of resources to enhance the health and education sectors in the region, vowing intolerance for any negligence in this regard. He announced plans to eliminate non-functional schools and health facilities through a survey.

The provincial minister underscored the importance of improving the agriculture sector in Lower South Waziristan, mentioning a survey of small dams and the upcoming preparation of a feasibility report. He assured the Jirga of establishing vocational centres at every tehsil level in the district and emphasized the need for community support to combat drug-related issues.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah concluded by committing to form a special commission soon to determine the borders of Upper and Lower South Waziristan, addressing a crucial concern in the region.

APP/ijz/1855

Related Topics

Resolution South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jirga Education Law And Order Agriculture Visit Progress Nasir Wana Commerce Government Top

Recent Stories

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campu ..

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campus in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l ..

Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l organizations’ officials to ..

6 minutes ago
 JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa c ..

JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa conference on November 30 in La ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 716 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 716 more points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sweet Home organizes 2-day blood donation ..

Pakistan Sweet Home organizes 2-day blood donation drive with bar associations

5 minutes ago
 District administration removes encroachment near ..

District administration removes encroachment near school on public complaints

7 minutes ago
AJK CDC reviews Rs. 15b dev. projects under ongoin ..

AJK CDC reviews Rs. 15b dev. projects under ongoing Tameer-e-Kashmir programme

7 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

7 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for further cementing Pak-U.S bilateral ..

SCCI calls for further cementing Pak-U.S bilateral trade, economic ties

7 minutes ago
 RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

23 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan