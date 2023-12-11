Open Menu

Dr Aamir Visits Information Cell Of I&PR Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education and Merged Districts, Dr. Aamir Abdullah visited the Information Cell of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department at Civil Secretariat Peshawar here on Monday

Besides, Director Information Liaquat Amin and Deputy Director Communication, Khan Sarwar, other officers and technical staff of the department were also present on the occasion.

Director General (DG) Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Imran briefed the caretaker minister on the comprehensive system of communication to deliver official news to the media including electronic media monitoring system, modern press briefing and production studios in the information cell of the Department of Information.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the information department plays the role of a bridge in effective communication between the provincial government and the people.

He said that the Information Department is fulfilling its responsibilities of public awareness in a factual manner from government initiatives and development agenda for the welfare of the people, which is commendable.

He termed the monitoring system and information cell of the Information Department, playing a very crucial role for conveying the official version to the people and keeping the government aware of public opinion.

